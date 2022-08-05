Romanian high school student wins title of best Microsoft Word 2019 user

Gabriel Stanciu, a student at the "Ion Luca Caragiale" National College in Ploiești, won the title of world champion in the Microsoft Word 2019 category of the Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship 2022. The competition is recognized by Microsoft and reunites high school and university (...)