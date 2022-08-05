David Popovici and ten other Romanian athletes are preparing to compete in the European Aquatics Championships



After winning two gold medals in the World Aquatics Championships, becoming the first ever Romanian double world champion swimmer, and five more medals in the European Junior Swimming Championships, all in just a few months, David Popovici is now preparing for the European Aquatics (...)