Central Bank: Annual Inflation Rate To See Minor Fluctuations In 3Q And Then Enter Gradual Downward Path For Three Quarters



Romania’s annual inflation rate is expected to post minor fluctuations in the third quarter of 2022, then enter a gradual downward path for three quarters and fall slightly below the mid-point of the target at the end of the projection horizon, the central bank’s Executive Board said in a (...)