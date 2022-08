Romania Tax Administration Collects RON179.9B In Tax Revenue In 1H/2022

Romania Tax Administration Collects RON179.9B In Tax Revenue In 1H/2022. Romania's tax administration ANAF collected RON179.9 billion in tax revenue in the first half of 2022, higher by RON33.7 billion (+23.1%) than RON146.2 billion in tax revenue collected in the first half of 2021, ANAF said in its activity report for the first year-half released on August (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]