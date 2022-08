Vonica Family Sells Last 24 Pharmacies Held In Sibiu County

Vonica Family Sells Last 24 Pharmacies Held In Sibiu County. The Polisano Pharma SRL pharmacies held by Daniela Ioana Vonica and Valentina Bîrsan, were acquired by Marcos Provit, part of Evofarm Group, which operates in pharmaceutical distribution and retailing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]