Swiss group Calida Holding to open factory in central Romania

Swiss group Calida Holding to open factory in central Romania. One of the largest premium brands in Switzerland, Calida Holding - focusing on underwear and furniture - will open a factory in central Romania (Sibiu region) this month, where approximately 100 people will work. "Entering the Romanian market is part of the strategy to expand the Calida brand (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]