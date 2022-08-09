Recycling group GreenGroup takes over Lithuanian polyethylene recycling firm

Recycling group GreenGroup takes over Lithuanian polyethylene recycling firm. GreenGroup, the circular economy leader in Central Europe, controlled by independent private equity fund manager Abris Capital, acquired UAB Ecso, a Lithuanian LDPE (Low Density Polyethylene) recycling company. This marks its entry into the polyolefin recycling market and creates the platform (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]