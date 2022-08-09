RO Treasury meets financing target for entire month with only two bonds on August 8

RO Treasury meets financing target for entire month with only two bonds on August 8. Romania's Ministry of Finance raised RON 4.047 bln with a benchmark bond issue with a maturity of 115 months, at an average yield of 8.11%, and RON 1.026 bln through another bond issue with a maturity of 40 months, at a yield of 8.12%. The amount raised was overall five times larger than the