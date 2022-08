SAP Romania Hits EUR96M Turnover in 2021, Up 10% YOY

SAP Romania, the local subsidiary of Germany's business software solutions developer of the same name, ended 2021 with turnover worth above RON476.7 million (EUR96.8 million), over 10% higher than in 2020, when the company's turnover dropped by more than (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]