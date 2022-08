Astra Vagoane Calatori Seeks to Hire 75 People for Arad Plant

Astra Vagoane Calatori, a major player on Romania's rolling stock market, controlled by entrepreneur Valer Blidar, currently has 75 jobs available at its Arad plant.