Romania Trade Gap Reaches EUR15.3B in 1H/2022, Up 45% YOY. Romania’s trade balance posted a deficit of EUR15.3 billion in January-June 2022, EUR4.74 billion higher than in the same period of 2021, in line with data from the country’s statistics board INS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]