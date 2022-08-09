What are the differences between Project Manager, Supervisor or Consultant in the construction sector under Romanian law?
Aug 9, 2022
What are the differences between Project Manager, Supervisor or Consultant in the construction sector under Romanian law?.
Foreign investors in the real estate field in Romania contemplating construction or refurbishment often request legal advice in respect of their obligation to appoint a consultant or a project manager within the process of constructing a new building or refurbishing an existing structure. They (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]