Roșia Montană Marathon: Edition dedicated to UNESCO heritage inclusion set for September. This year’s edition of the Roșia Montană Marathon is scheduled to take place between September 1 and September 4 in the Apuseni Mountains. The ninth run of the event is dedicated to the inclusion of the Roșia Montană mining landscape on UNESCO’s world heritage list and to the responsibility to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]