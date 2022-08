Romania Central Bank Expects Inflation Rate Of 13.9% In Dec 2022 And Of 2.3% In June 2024

Romania's central bank forecasts an annual inflation rate of 13.9% in December 2022, of 7.5% in December 2023 and of 2.3% in June 2024, in line with the quarterly inflation report presented by central bank governor Mugur Isarescu on Tuesday (August