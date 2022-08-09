Basarab Overpass parking lot in Bucharest reopens after 10 years of neglect

Basarab Overpass parking lot in Bucharest reopens after 10 years of neglect. The parking lot located underneath the Basarab Overpass, which has been closed for the past decade, is reopening, Bucharest’s Sector 1 City Hall announced on Monday, August 8. During yesterday’s meeting, the General Council of Bucharest approved its transfer to the administration of Sector 1, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]