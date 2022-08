McDonald’s leads ranking of fast-food chains in Romania

McDonald’s leads ranking of fast-food chains in Romania. McDonald’s, KFC, and Mesopotamia are the biggest fast-food chains in Romania, according to a 2021 ranking that measured the turnover and net profit of restaurants in the country. McDonald’s is the world’s largest fast-food chain, and it also comes in first place in Romania. It operates 92 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]