August 9, 2022

Survey: Romanians setting money aside in anticipation of cash-strapped days
Roughly 50 percent of Romanians consider that their financial situation has worsened since last year, and 38 percent are pessimistic, expecting things to deteriorate even further, found a survey conducted by CEC Bank in partnership with banking comparator FinZoom.ro. “The main reason for concern (...)

BNR governor Isarescu argues for nominal XR stability as an anchor Although Romania's Central Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu explains the local currency's slight strengthening in recent weeks by the forex inflows generated by diaspora returning home for the summer season (as opposed to BNR's interventions), he implied that the monetary authority would (...)

RO central bank revises upwards inflation outlook on supply-side issues prompted by the war in Ukraine The war in Ukraine kept fueling supply-side issues in some key commodity markets, Romania’s National Bank (BNR) argues in its August 2022 Inflation report, estimating that the projected annual CPI inflation rate will reach 13.9% in December 2022, compared to 12.5% in the May 2022 Inflation (...)

Romania's trade deficit keeps widening in Q2, driven by high energy prices With the commodity prices at a high level and slowly passing through to first industrial and later consumer prices, there was no surprise that Romania’s both exports and imports kept rising fast in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022 - resulting in a new record trade deficit of EUR 8.24 bln, 54% (...)

Carmistin Group's Interpork Plus Set to Make RON500M Investment The Carmistin group owners, the Paraschiv family, are investing RON513.5 million, of which RON222.4 million is state aid, publicly available data show.

Israeli-Held Company Gets Permit for Almost EUR80M Wind Farm in Braila Project company Urleasca Wind Farm has received the technical connection permit from Romania’s national grid company Transelectrica for a 96.9 MW wind farm in Braila.

Czech Republic's TESLA Plans to Make RON450M Investment in Energy Storage System Plant TESLA Energy Storage, a company established in June and part of the Czech Republic’s TESLA group, a manufacturer of energy industry equipment, intends to make a RON450 million investment in Romania and has applied for RON201.4 million state aid, Finance Ministry data (...)

Cyber Security Company SafeTech Starts Share Buyback Program Cyber security company SafeTech Innovations (SAFE.RO) has notified the market of the start of the program to buy back its own shares held between August 9, 2022 and February 5, 2024.

 


