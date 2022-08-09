PwC: VAT rates to increase from 2023 with implications on food, real estate sectors

PwC: VAT rates to increase from 2023 with implications on food, real estate sectors. A series of legislative novelties in the field of VAT will enter into force from January 1, 2023 as a result of the amendment of the Fiscal Code by Government Ordinance 16/2022, the biggest impact to be in the food, tourism and real estate sectors, is the conclusion of an... The post PwC: VAT (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]