Vodafone Romania Foundation has invested 800.000 lei in an effort to modernize the Neonatal Unit of the Mureș County Hospital.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit within the Mureș County Clinical Hospital was fitted with medical equipment and devices valued at over 900.000 lei, as part of the “Life for Newborns in Mureș”, started by the Cristi Vasiliu Association (ACV). 791.750 lei out of the total project value were granted (...)