BaseLinker and Postis sign a partnership to make it easier for Romanian online retailers to access new markets abroad



BaseLinker and Postis sign a partnership to make it easier for Romanian online retailers to access new markets abroad.

BaseLinker, the market leader in Poland specializing in the aggregation and automation of e-commerce processes, and Postis, the Romanian leader in delivery services’ management and optimization, announce a strategic partnership integrating their platforms for easy and fast access of Romanian (...)