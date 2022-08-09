Uber reaches 20 cities in Romania. Baia Mare is the new city where the app is available



Starting today, Uber is available in Baia Mare. Uber has now reached 20 cities in Romania: Bucharest, Timișoara, Cluj, Brașov, Iași, Constanța, Craiova, Galați, Pitești, Ploiești, Oradea, Brăila, Sibiu, Buzău, Bacău, Râmnicu Vâlcea, Alba Iulia, Arad, Târgu Mureș, and Baia Mare. *Between the 9 and 14 of (...)