Vladimir Cohn Unveils Biggest Investment In Romania In Past Years: A Planned RON1.4B In Pulp Plant In Giurgiu

Vladimir Cohn Unveils Biggest Investment In Romania In Past Years: A Planned RON1.4B In Pulp Plant In Giurgiu. Entrepreneur Vladimir Cohn, known for his businesses in the field of paper manufacturing, has applied for state aid worth RON185.4 million that will be part of an investment worth almost RON1.4 billion (EUR285 million) in a new production (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]