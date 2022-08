Uber Launches Operations In Romanian City Of Baia Mare

Uber Launches Operations In Romanian City Of Baia Mare. Ride-sharing company Uber, which offers smartphone users an alternative transport method via a mobile application, has launched its operations in the city of Baia Mare, which becomes the 20th city in Romania in which the ridesharing service is available, the company said in a (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]