Romania Boosts State Aid Scheme Budget For Large Investments In Country’s Economy By RON1B. Romania’s finance ministry increased by RON1 billion (almost EUR200 million), to RON7.38 billion from RON6.38 billion, the maximum budget of the state aid scheme for investments with a major impact on the country’s economy. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]