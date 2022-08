Czech Republic’s TESLA Plans to Make RON450M Investment in Energy Storage System Plant

Czech Republic’s TESLA Plans to Make RON450M Investment in Energy Storage System Plant. TESLA Energy Storage, a company established in June and part of the Czech Republic’s TESLA group, a manufacturer of energy industry equipment, intends to make a RON450 million investment in Romania and has applied for RON201.4 million state aid, Finance Ministry data (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]