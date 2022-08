BNR governor Isarescu argues for nominal XR stability as an anchor

BNR governor Isarescu argues for nominal XR stability as an anchor. Although Romania's Central Bank (BNR) governor Mugur Isarescu explains the local currency's slight strengthening in recent weeks by the forex inflows generated by diaspora returning home for the summer season (as opposed to BNR's interventions), he implied that the monetary authority would (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]