Bucharest City Hall sues MOL Romania on allegedly breached contract

Bucharest City Hall sues MOL Romania on allegedly breached contract. The Bucharest municipality sued oil distribution and retail company MOL Romania, who allegedly breached a contract signed in 1995, mayor Nicusor Dan announced. MOL inherited the contract from Petroli Romania - the subsidiary of the Italian group Agip. The Bucharest municipality wants the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]