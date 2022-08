Eastern RO: Medieval art festival starts in Suceava

Eastern RO: Medieval art festival starts in Suceava. Hundreds of participants from Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Ukraine, and the Republic of Moldova are expected at this year's edition of the Medieval Art Festival in Suceava, in northeastern Romania. The event takes place between August 11 and August 14. Those who visit the Fortress of Suceava (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]