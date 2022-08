Bucur Obor Net Profit Up 30% YoY To RON7.2M In 1H/2022

Bucur Obor Net Profit Up 30% YoY To RON7.2M In 1H/2022. Bucur Obor (BUCU.RO), the company that owns the Bucur Obor shopping center in capital Bucharest, ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of almost RON7.2 million, up 30% from RON5.5 million reported in the same period of 2021, as per its half-year financial report sent to the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]