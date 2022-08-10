Carrefour Romania and Cărturești expand partnership for ‘book islands’ inside retailer’s hypermarkets

Carrefour Romania and Cărturești expand partnership for 'book islands' inside retailer's hypermarkets. Sixteen Carrefour hypermarkets in the country currently host 'book islands' under the brand of the Romanian book store chain Cărturești, following a partnership between the two companies sealed last year. In 2021, the project was implemented in Bucharest, Iași, and Cluj. This year, 16 of (...)