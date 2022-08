Romania donates over 1 mln potassium iodide pills to Moldova

Romania donates over 1 mln potassium iodide pills to Moldova. The National Public Health Agency in Romania gave over a million potassium iodide pills used to counter the effects of nuclear radiation to health centers managed by the Moldovan Commission for Exceptional Situations as fighting around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine increases.