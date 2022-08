Lucian Margineanu Appointed Director Of Continental Automotive In Timisoara

Lucian Margineanu Appointed Director Of Continental Automotive In Timisoara. Germany's Continental group, one of the world's largest suppliers of electronic components and the largest car parts producer on the Romanian market, has appointed Lucian Margineanu to the position of director of Timisoara-based production center Continental Automotive, starting August (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]