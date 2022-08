Nuclearelectrica Reduces Power At Cernavoda Unit 1 For Maintenance Works

Nuclearelectrica Reduces Power At Cernavoda Unit 1 For Maintenance Works. Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), the operator of Romania's sole nuclear power plant (NPP) Cernavoda, said on Wednesday (Aug 10) that it would reduce power at one of its two 700 MW units by a quarter on the night of August 9 for maintenance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]