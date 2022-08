Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Posts RON7.8M Net Profit in H1

Transilvania Broker de Asigurare Posts RON7.8M Net Profit in H1. Transilvania Broker de Asigurare (TBK.RO), one of the largest insurance brokerage companies in Romania, ended the first half of 2022 with RON7.76 milion net profit, an increase of 130.3% on the year-ago period. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]