Alro Slatina Group Switches To RON15.3M Net Profit In 1H/2022 Vs RON47.5M Loss In 1H2021. Alro Slatina Group (ALR.RO), one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated aluminum producers, on Wednesday said it ended the first half of 2022 with a net profit of RON15.3 million, as compared to a loss of RON47.5 million in the same period of 2021, in line with the company’s financial (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]