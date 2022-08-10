Deloitte: Romania Ranks Second Among European Countries With Cheapest Housing

Deloitte: Romania Ranks Second Among European Countries With Cheapest Housing. Romania ranks second in the top of the European countries with the cheapest housing, after Bosnia and Herzegovina, with an average price of EUR1,266/sqm, calculated based on data from the main cities and towns in the country, according to Deloitte Property Index 2022 conducted across 23 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]