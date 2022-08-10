LabMin Budai: Number of Ukrainian nationals with employment contracts in Romania reaches 6,431

LabMin Budai: Number of Ukrainian nationals with employment contracts in Romania reaches 6,431. The number of Ukrainian nationals with employment contracts in Romania reached 6,431 on Wednesday, Minister of Labour Marius Budai told AGERPRES. Out of the total of 6,431 active employment contracts of Ukrainian nationals, 4,287 were registered after the start of the war, on February 24, 2022, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]