Tokero goes from Start-Up to Scale-Up! The group of companies reports a turnover of €2.5 million and a transaction volume of €75 million in 2021.

During 2019-2021, the turnover has increased 125 times, from €20 thousand in 2019 to €2.5 million in 2021; Over the same period, the client portfolio increased 5.5 times, from 5.5 thousand clients at the end of 2019 to 30.1 thousand clients at the end of 2021; In terms of traded... The post (...)