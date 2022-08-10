Deloitte study: Romania remains among the European states with the cheapest housing

Deloitte study: Romania remains among the European states with the cheapest housing. Romania is one of the few where the most expensive city is not the capital A Romanian needs 6.3 average gross annual salaries to purchase a standard dwelling (70 sqm) Romania ranks second in the top of the European countries with the cheapest housing, after Bosnia and Herzegovina, according (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]