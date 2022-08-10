Nuclearelectrica To Sell RON392M Worth Of Electricity To Petrom Starting 2023

Nuclearelectrica To Sell RON392M Worth Of Electricity To Petrom Starting 2023. Romanian nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) said in a stock market report on Wednesday (Aug 10) that it concluded two contracts worth RON391.6 million for the sale of electricity to OMV Petrom, Romania’s sole energy and gas producer and the largest company listed on the Bucharest (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]