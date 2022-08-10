Argus Constanta Shareholders Approve Contracting Bank Loans Of RON220M Tops For Working Capital

Argus Constanta Shareholders Approve Contracting Bank Loans Of RON220M Tops For Working Capital. Shareholders of vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO), held by SIF Oltenia, approved at their general meeting of August 8 the contracting by the company of bank loans in a maximum amount of RON220 million for the working capital, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]