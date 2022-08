Bakery Producer Pambac Doubles Profit to RON27.5M in 2021

Bakery Producer Pambac Doubles Profit to RON27.5M in 2021. Romanian-held bakery producer Pambac posted more than RON263 million (EUR53.5 million) revenue in 2021, up 22.6% compared with the previous year’s RON214.5 million (EUR44.3 million), according to ZF calculations based on data from the Finance (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]