Bucharest mayor promises not to hike district heating price next winter

Bucharest mayor promises not to hike district heating price next winter. Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan promised not to increase the price of the heating during the next cold season, Economica.net reported. He explained that the price paid for the natural gas by the company that supplies the heating to the municipal distribution company is subject to the subsidy (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]