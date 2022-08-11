RO Govt. clears EUR 150 mln project for connecting Brasov Airport to the rail network

RO Govt. clears EUR 150 mln project for connecting Brasov Airport to the rail network. The Government approved, on August 10, the technical-economic indicators regarding a RON 739 mln (EUR 150 mn) project aimed at refurbishing and modernising a railway line in order to link the new airport Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport to the national railway network, Economica.net (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]