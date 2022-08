FDI: Foreign investors in Romania avoided building FMCG plants

FDI: Foreign investors in Romania avoided building FMCG plants. The ratio of the foreign investments in retail versus the foreign investments in FMCG production (such as food, beverages or cosmetics) is some 15 to 1, according to Ziarul Financiar calculations based on data provided by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). This largely explains the country's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]