RO minister will “not allow” wheat exports above production surplus

RO minister will “not allow” wheat exports above production surplus. Romania’s wheat crop, already 100% harvested, decreased by some 15%-18% compared to last year - but the minister of agriculture Petru Daea promised not to allow exports that would put at risk the domestic supply. “Under no circumstances will the wheat be exported, other than that exceeding the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]