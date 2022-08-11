Deloitte Property Index: Romanians need six annual salaries to buy a standard dwelling

Deloitte Property Index: Romanians need six annual salaries to buy a standard dwelling. Romania ranks second in the top of the European countries with the cheapest housing, after Bosnia and Herzegovina, according to the Deloitte Property Index 2022, conducted in 23 countries and 68 cities. The average price per sqm in the country is EUR 1,266, calculated based on data from the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]