NGO: More than 21,000 Romanian children have both parents or only supporting parent working abroad.

At the end of 2021, 76,170 children had at least one parent working abroad, according to data from the National Authority for Children's Rights and Adoption quoted by the non-profit Save the Children Romania. Of these, 21,024 had both parents abroad or were from families where the only (...)