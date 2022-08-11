Transelectrica: Contract regarding electricity commercial trade between Romania and Republic of Moldova, signed
Aug 11, 2022
Transelectrica: Contract regarding electricity commercial trade between Romania and Republic of Moldova, signed.
The contract which will allow for allocating capacity for electricity commercial exchange on the interconnection line between Romania and the Republic of Moldova was signed on Thursday and the first electricity transactions between the two countries are estimated for the month of October, this (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]