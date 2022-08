Nuclearelectrica to Keep Cosmin Ghita as CEO for Four More Years



Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO), Romania's only nuclear energy producer, announced on the Bucharest Stock Exchange that, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board of Directors approved in its August 10 meeting the renewal of Cosmin Ghita’s mandate as CEO for a (...)